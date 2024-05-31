Alex Ohlsson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Alex Ohlsson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($111,111.11).
Foresight Solar Price Performance
LON:FSFL opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,345.00 and a beta of 0.26. Foresight Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 13.35.
Foresight Solar Company Profile
