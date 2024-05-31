Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $79.63

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.63, but opened at $77.96. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 3,926,447 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after acquiring an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.