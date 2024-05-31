Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 16.3% in May

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.94. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.