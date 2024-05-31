Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,759 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of HF Sinclair worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.