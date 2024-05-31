Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 53,024 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,024 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $31,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,111,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,274,000 after acquiring an additional 287,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,836,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

