Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $940,235.52 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. 642,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

