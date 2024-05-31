Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $176.26 and last traded at $177.70. Approximately 3,357,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,674,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 77.1% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

