AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James' target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.31. 236,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.62 and a 1-year high of C$30.95. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.72.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

