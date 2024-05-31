AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ AEAEW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About AltEnergy Acquisition
