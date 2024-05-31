AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AEAEW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

About AltEnergy Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.