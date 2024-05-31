Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIVD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Get Altrius Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2187 dividend. This is an increase from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altrius Global Dividend ETF

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF ( NASDAQ:DIVD Free Report ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned 11.08% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.