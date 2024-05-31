Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DIVD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2187 dividend. This is an increase from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altrius Global Dividend ETF
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altrius Global Dividend ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.