Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.31, but opened at $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 448,357 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.