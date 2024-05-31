American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGYGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $52.12. Approximately 1,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 3.45% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

