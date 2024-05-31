American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $98.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.