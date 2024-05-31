Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Stock Performance

ATLO remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Ames National has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

