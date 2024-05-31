Aminex (LON:AEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.10

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 17595799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Aminex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £84.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

