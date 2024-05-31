Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Featured Stories

