Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,326. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

