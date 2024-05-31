Analysts Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $97.35

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.35.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $95,702,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth $59,341,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $49,509,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

