Analysts Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target at $242.00

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $222.65 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $238.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

