Angela S. Hurt Acquires 4,232 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

