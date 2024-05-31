AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Update

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 19,690,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

