Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 4.4%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

