Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 14363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.98) by C$0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

