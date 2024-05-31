Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Patrick Burnett Sells 23,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 5,122,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,490. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $311,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

