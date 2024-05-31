Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $50,400.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $11,096.58.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

