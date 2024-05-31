Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $12.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $220,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,020,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
ARDX opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
See Also
