Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.52

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 24101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aris Mining

Aris Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $679.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $11,641,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $5,272,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.