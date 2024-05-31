ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 119.05 and last traded at 121.23. Approximately 4,181,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,477,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 93.48.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is 97.71.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.