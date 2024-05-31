ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 116.01 and last traded at 118.17. Approximately 4,916,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 13,369,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at 120.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. KeyCorp raised their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 97.71.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

