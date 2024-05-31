Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 36,784 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 210,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,739. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

