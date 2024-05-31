Arrow Financial Corp Buys 364 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 109.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

KO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 4,627,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,236,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

