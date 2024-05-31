Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 1,593 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.