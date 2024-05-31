Arrow Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $260.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,010. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.