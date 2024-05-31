Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,172 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPM traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $200.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,555. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

