Arrow Financial Corp Sells 39 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.05. 1,138,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,252. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $224.40 and a one year high of $348.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

