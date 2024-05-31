Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $1,559,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.4% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $442.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,554. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.