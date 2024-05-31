Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) to Issue $0.46 Dividend

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4559 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Price Performance
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile
