Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARTW stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

