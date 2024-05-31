Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.1 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.