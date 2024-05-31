Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $14.89. Asana shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 950,204 shares traded.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Asana Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

