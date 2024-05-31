Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Astrotech Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASTC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. 1,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

