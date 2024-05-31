Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $92,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $173.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,135. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

