Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,043 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $71,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after buying an additional 384,730 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,437. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.01 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.16 and a 200 day moving average of $408.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

