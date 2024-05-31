Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $48.11 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $48,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.44. 939,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,512. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

