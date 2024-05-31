Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $58.72 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,416 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE traded down $11.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.75. 2,371,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,115. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.70 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.04 and its 200 day moving average is $552.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

