Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 25.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,166.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.83 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

