Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $291.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

