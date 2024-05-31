Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in May

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atico Mining Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,322. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Atico Mining
