Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in May

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atico Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,322. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

