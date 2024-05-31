Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

