Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $155.28

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $155.28 and last traded at $155.85, with a volume of 798975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.39.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of -254.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $54,187,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

